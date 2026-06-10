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Nelson replaces injured Flores in Canada's World Cup squad
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Nelson replaces injured Flores in Canada's World Cup squad

Nelson replaces injured Flores in Canada's World Cup squad

Jun 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Canada forward Jayden Nelson (25) dribbles the ball during the first half against Curacao during a group stage match of the 2025 Gold Cup at Shell Energy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

10 Jun 2026 05:09AM (Updated: 10 Jun 2026 05:16AM)
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June 9 : Winger Jayden Nelson has been called up to Canada's World Cup squad as a replacement for Marcelo Flores, who was ruled out of the tournament with a torn anterior cruciate ligament, Canada Soccer said on Tuesday.

Tigres UANL midfielder Flores, 22, was injured in last month's CONCACAF Champions Cup final.

"Austin FC’s Jayden Nelson has been selected to replace Tigres UANL's Marcelo Flores on #CANMNT's roster for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026," Canada Soccer posted on X.

The 23-year-old Nelson has netted three goals in 14 appearances for Canada.

World Cup co-hosts Canada will open their campaign against Bosnia and Herzegovina on June 12 in Toronto, before taking on Qatar and Switzerland in Group B.

Source: Reuters
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