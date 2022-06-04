Logo
Nepal women bundled out for 8 runs by UAE in U-19 game
04 Jun 2022 04:18PM (Updated: 04 Jun 2022 04:18PM)
Cricket matches have become shorter with the advent of the Twenty20 format, but the United Arab Emirates women's Under-19 side recorded a remarkably swift victory on Saturday when they shot out Nepal for eight runs and chased it down in seven balls.

The game, a qualifier for the Under-19 T20 World Cup, ended in no time as UAE seamer Mahika Gaur (5-2) tore through Nepal's batting order before openers Theertha Satish and Lavanya Keny sealed a 10-wicket win in 1.1 overs in Bangi, Malaysia.

Nepal won the toss and chose to bat first but could only last 8.1 overs, with six of their batters perishing without scoring.

In 2017, an Indian state side were bowled out for two runs in an official 50-over match when opener Menka scored one run for the Nagaland women's Under-19s and the other was a wide as they were crushed by Kerala.

Source: Reuters

