Nervous Bayern edge Heidenheim 4-2 thanks to substitute Musiala

MUNICH, Germany : Two second-half goals from substitute Jamal Musiala gave Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich a nervous 4-2 victory over visitors Heidenheim on Saturday.

The Bavarians, who take on Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League on Tuesday, were without injured Harry Kane, Manuel Neuer and Serge Gnabry.

Eager to bounce back from their midweek German Cup defeat by Bayer Leverkusen - their first loss in domestic competitions this season - the hosts were in control from the start and took an 18th minute lead when unmarked Dayot Upamecano headed in.

With six defeats in their previous seven league games, Heidenheim were desperate for points but could hardly get past the midfield in the first half.

They did score with their very first chance in the 50th minute and thanks to Upamecano's huge defensive blunder that allowed Mathias Honsak to get possession and slot in undisturbed.

The visitors' joy only lasted five minutes with Musiala drilling in from just inside the box to put his team back in front.

Goretzka then added a third with a deflected shot in the 84th before Heidenheim quickly pulled a goal back once more with Niclas Doresch's tap-in.

Musiala settled the hosts' nerves with a solo effort in stoppage time to make it 4-2 with his eighth league goal of the campaign.

Bayern, undefeated in the Bundesliga, are in top spot on 33 points.