Nervy Arsenal go back to top as Eze seals vital win over Newcastle

LONDON, April 25 : Arsenal arrested their slump in form with Eberechi Eze's superb early goal securing an ugly 1-0 home win against Newcastle United to reclaim top spot in the Premier League on Saturday.

After successive league defeats to Bournemouth and Manchester City, Arsenal were knocked off the summit for the first time since October by City on Wednesday but they responded to secure three vital points.

It was far from convincing, and the quality of Eze's sublime ninth-minute strike was at odds with the rest of a laboured display by Mikel Arteta's side, but all that mattered for the hosts was getting back to winning ways.

The nervousness around the stadium was apparent throughout a tight contest and there was relief when Newcastle substitute Yoane Wissa blazed a glorious late chance over the crossbar.

With Manchester City otherwise engaged in FA Cup semi-final action, Arsenal took the chance to move to 73 points from 34 games with City on 70 from 33.

"It's never going to be a path of roses," Arteta said. "We knew at halftime we wanted to score the second goal but we were not efficient enough. But we did the job."

Newcastle's fourth successive league defeat, and 13th in their last 14 league visits to Arsenal, left them in 14th place and with pressure mounting on Eddie Howe, although he said he was pleased with his side's improved display.

"I can't be too critical of the players today, it was a much better performance," Howe said.

Arsenal's stuttering run in the past month began with a tame League Cup final defeat by Manchester City followed by a surprise loss to second-tier Southampton in the FA Cup.

But it was the back-to-back league defeats and the evaporation of a nine-point lead in the title race that has really spooked Arsenal as they try to land a first Premier League crown since 2004.

ARSENAL SCORE FROM ANOTHER SET-PIECE

While Saturday's performance will hardly have had Manchester City quaking in their boots, what is not in dispute is Arsenal's ability to capitalise from set-piece routines.

Eze's goal was the 17th Arsenal have scored from a corner this season - a Premier League record - but this was a variation on the usual routine.

Twice in the opening minutes they used a short corner rather than the usual high delivery into the area. The first two had little effect although Eze did fire a shot wide from the second.

When another corner came along soon after, the ball was played low into the area to Kai Havertz, who fed it back to Eze just outside the penalty area and in one flowing movement he curled a right-footed shot away from the helpless Nick Pope.

It should have settled Arsenal's nerves and made for a comfortable Spring evening against a labouring Newcastle whose season has hit the buffers.

In reality, it was never comfortable. Arsenal were strangely passive throughout the rest of the first half and Newcastle occasionally threatened, with Sandro Tonali's dipping low drive almost catching out David Raya.

Havertz limped off in the first half to be replaced by Viktor Gyokeres and Eze departed early in the second half.

"Muscular niggles, we don't think they are too much," said Arteta, whose side face Atletico Madrid on Wednesday in a Champions League semi-final first leg.

With Arsenal seemingly unable, or unwilling, to kill off the game, the anxiety levels grew in the latter stages and had Wissa shown more composure with the goal gaping, Arsenal would have handed another gift to City.

On the plus side, they showed commendable durability, Bukayo Saka returned off the bench after a month out and Arsenal will have the chance to open the gap to six points when they host Fulham next weekend before City are next in league action.