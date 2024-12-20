Netflix inks US broadcast deal with FIFA for 2027 and 2031 women's World Cups

:FIFA and Netflix have signed a deal to broadcast the 2027 and 2031 editions of the women's World Cup in the United States, world soccer's governing body said on Friday.

FIFA said the women's World Cup will be the first competition to be acquired in full by Netflix and U.S.-based fans would be able to watch every match live.

The agreement also includes Puerto Rico while it will cover all languages, with a dual telecast in English and Spanish in the U.S.

"As a marquee brand and FIFA's new long-term partner, Netflix has shown a very strong level of commitment to growing women's football," FIFA President Gianni Infantino said in a statement.

"Besides broadcasting the tournaments themselves, Netflix will play a key role in terms of bringing the fascination of women's football to a multi-million audience in the lead-up to both final tournaments, thereby enabling us to further increase their appeal."

The 2027 women's World Cup is set to be played in Brazil between June 24 and July 25, the first time the tournament will be held in South America. The 2031 edition's hosts are yet to be decided by the FIFA Congress.

Apart from live coverage, Netflix will also produce a documentary series in the lead-up to both tournaments.