Netflix pairs PGA Tour stars with F1 drivers for live match play event
The Netflix logo is shown on one of their Hollywood buildings in Los Angeles, California, U.S., July 12, 2023. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

18 Oct 2023 12:57AM (Updated: 18 Oct 2023 01:01AM)
Formula One drivers and PGA Tour golfers will compete next month in Netflix's first-ever live sports event when they face off in a match play golf tournament at Wynn Las Vegas, the streaming company said on Tuesday.

Billed as a clash of wheels and irons, the roster for the Nov 14 event at Wynn Golf Club will feature eight stars from two popular Netflix sports series Formula 1: Drive to Survive and Full Swing.

Alex Albon (Williams), Pierre Gasly (Alpine), Lando Norris (McLaren), and Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) are drivers on the current roster along with golfers Rickie Fowler, Max Homa, Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas.

Four pairs consisting of one Formula One driver and one PGA Tour golfer will play an eight-hole match with the top two teams advancing to the final hole, where they will battle for the chance to win the inaugural Netflix Cup title.

Drive to Survive, which has helped popularise the sport in the United States, is in production on its sixth season while Full Swing is finishing filming on a second season.

Source: Reuters

