Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Netflix plans documentary series on US Women's World Cup team
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Netflix plans documentary series on US Women's World Cup team

Netflix plans documentary series on US Women's World Cup team
FILE PHOTO: Megan Rapinoe gestures the number 4 with her fingers as she holds the Trophy for the FIFA Women's World Cup while the U.S. team arrives at the Newark International Airport, in Newark, New Jersey, U.S., July 8, 2019. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/File Photo
Netflix plans documentary series on US Women's World Cup team
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - The Best FIFA Football Awards - Salle Pleyel, Paris, France - February 27, 2023 San Diego Wave's Alex Morgan before the Best FIFA Football Awards REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier/File Photo
Netflix plans documentary series on US Women's World Cup team
FILE PHOTO: The Netflix logo is shown on one of their Hollywood buildings in Los Angeles, California, U.S., July 12, 2023. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo
18 Jul 2023 04:16AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

AUCKLAND : Netflix is preparing a documentary series on the United States women's national soccer team, focusing on their quest for an unprecedented third consecutive Women's World Cup title in Australia and New Zealand.

The series will be available later this year and is already in production, the streaming giant said, and will feature newcomers, including 18-year-old forward Alyssa Thompson, and veterans, such as Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe.

Rapinoe recently announced that the 2023 tournament, her fourth World Cup, would be her last as she plans to retire at the end of the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) season this year.

The series builds on a portfolio of popular recent sports documentary programmes on Netflix, including tennis series Break Point and Formula 1: Drive to Survive.

The World Cup kicks off on Thursday.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.