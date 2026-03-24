Netherlands attacker Lang to miss Norway friendly after surgery

AMSTERDAM, March 24 : Netherlands attacker Noa Lang will miss Friday's friendly against Norway after having surgery on his hand but could return for their match against Ecuador next week, the team said.

Lang misses the first of the two World Cup warm-ups after suffering a deep cut to his right thumb during Galatasaray's Champions League match against Liverpool at Anfield last Wednesday, the Dutch football association confirmed.

The 26-year-old's hand was trapped between two advertising boards in a freak accident and was operated on at an English hospital.

While Friday's match in Amsterdam comes too soon for Lang, Dutch medical staff expect him to be available for the friendly against Ecuador in Eindhoven, media reports on Tuesday said.

The Netherlands already have a long list of injuries as they prepare for the World Cup with Frenkie de Jong, Matthijs de Ligt, Memphis Depay, Emmanuel Emegha, Justin Kluivert and back-up goalkeeper Robin Roefs all unavailable this month.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Peter Rutherford)