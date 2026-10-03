Netherlands coach Xavi joins critics of new-look international window

Oct 3 : Netherlands coach Xavi Hernandez has joined the criticism of the new-look expanded international calendar, saying four Nations League matches in 11 days are filled with peril.

Instead of two international games across nine days in each of September and October, FIFA has this year combined the two international windows into one with four match days, making for an intense programme.

“This schedule is not good. Not for the national teams and not for the clubs that release their players and sometimes see them return injured,” Xavi told a press conference- on Saturday.

The Dutch have 23 fit players for the Group A2 game against Serbia in Eindhoven on Sunday, with Brian Brobbey, Lutsharel Geertruida, Cody Gakpo and Jan Paul van Hecke all injured in their last three games and back at their clubs.

“Scheduling such a packed calendar three months after the World Cup is asking for trouble,” Xavi added.

“You also have training, travelling, recovering from matches and things like that. It’s very strange to schedule an international window like this at this stage of the season.”

Spaniard Xavi, who was appointed Netherlands coach in August, suggested that authorities review the situation.

“I would rather see us play two internationals," he said. "That would be better for everyone. But as far as I know, it was decided a long time ago that we will also have a block of four matches at this stage next year.”

NEW INTERNATIONAL WINDOW POSES CHALLENGE

The longer international window was always going to be a challenge for national team coaches, without any experience of how to handle the extra workload. Germany’s new coach Juergen Klopp called up 44 players in two separate squads, although the team's results have been mixed.

“The shifts in training, work style, and play style between the national team and club inherently create certain risks. This format only heightens those risks rather than alleviating them,” England manager Thomas Tuchel said this week.

Spain's World Cup-winning coach Luis de la Fuente aired his opinion last month:

"I don't like the new format; I prefer the old one. It gave you more rest. In my opinion, it took better care of the players' health,” he said.

The next three international windows in November, March, and June will be the usual nine-day period with two match days, but FIFA has scheduled a combined September/October window of 16 days for the next four years, through to 2030.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ed Osmond)