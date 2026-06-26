Netherlands defender Ake replaces Van de Ven against Tunisia

KANSAS CITY, Missouri, June 25 : Netherlands defender Nathan Ake was named in the lineup by coach Ronald Koeman for their final World Cup Group F match against Tunisia on Thursday, replacing Micky van de Ven who started in the 5-1 win over Sweden.

• Ake's inclusion is the only change in the Dutch lineup.

• Tunisia coach Herve Renard makes four changes from the 4-0 loss to Japan.

• The Netherlands are seeking to top the group, while Tunisia have already been eliminated.

Tunisia: Aymen Dahmen; Ali Abdi, Montassar Talbi, Yan Valery, Mohamed Amine Ben Hmida; Hannibal Mejbri, Ismael Gharbi, Rani Khedira; Ellyes Skhiri, Anis Slimane, Hazem Mastouri

Netherlands: Bart Verbruggen; Denzel Dumfries, Jan Paul van Hecke, Virgil van Dijk, Nathan Ake; Ryan Gravenberch, Frenkie de Jong, Tijjani Reijnders; Cody Gakpo, Donyell Malen, Brian Brobbey