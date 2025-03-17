Logo
Sport

Netherlands defender Dumfries ruled out, De Jong doubtful
Netherlands defender Dumfries ruled out, De Jong doubtful

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League - Group A3 - Hungary v Netherlands - Puskas Arena Park, Budapest, Hungary - October 11, 2024 Netherlands' Denzel Dumfries in action REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Euro 2024 Qualifier - Group B - Netherlands v Greece - Philips Stadium, Eindhoven, Netherlands - September 7, 2023 Netherlands' Frenkie de Jong in action with Greece's Georgios Masouras REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw/File Photo
17 Mar 2025 10:59PM
Denzel Dumfries has pulled out of the Netherlands squad for the Nations League quarter-final tie against Spain and there are doubts over the fitness of Frenkie de Jong, the Dutch football association said on Monday.

Dumfries was injured playing for Inter Milan in Sunday’s Serie A triumph at Atalanta and has been replaced by 22-year-old Ajax Amsterdam defender Youri Baas who received a first national team call-up on his birthday.

Dutch coach Ronald Koeman also added Mats Wieffer of Brighton & Hove Albion as cover for key midfielder De Jong, who missed Barcelona’s win at Atletico Madrid on Sunday because of illness.

De Jong joined up with the Dutch squad on Monday but did not train.

The Netherlands host Spain in the first leg of their quarter-final tie in Rotterdam on Thursday with the return in Valencia on Sunday.

Source: Reuters
