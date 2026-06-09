Netherlands defender Timber to miss World Cup with groin injury

June 8 : Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber will miss the 2026 World Cup after failing to recover from a groin injury, the Dutch Football Association said on Monday.

The Dutch FA said the 24-year-old has not made enough progress to compete in the tournament in a “medically responsible” manner.

His absence dealt a blow to the Netherlands ahead of their Group F campaign in North America, where they face Japan, Sweden and Tunisia.

Timber had struggled with the injury during the closing stages of Arsenal’s Premier League title-winning season, though he played 54 minutes of their Champions League final defeat on penalties by Paris St Germain on May 30.

He will be replaced in Ronald Koeman’s squad by Sunderland defender Lutsharel Geertruida.

The setback disrupts Koeman’s defensive plans just days before the Netherlands open their campaign against Japan in Dallas on Sunday.