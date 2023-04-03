Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Netherlands forward Miedema to miss World Cup after ACL injury
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Netherlands forward Miedema to miss World Cup after ACL injury

Netherlands forward Miedema to miss World Cup after ACL injury

FILE PHOTO: Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Soccer Football - Women - Group F - Netherlands v China - International Stadium Yokohama, Yokohama, Japan - July 27, 2021. Vivianne Miedema of the Netherlands celebrates scoring their fifth goal REUTERS/Phil Noble

03 Apr 2023 11:41AM (Updated: 03 Apr 2023 11:41AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

The Netherlands' record goalscorer Vivianne Miedema said she has "no hopes" of playing at this year's Women's World Cup due to the serious knee injury she sustained in December.

The 26-year-old underwent surgery after rupturing her anterior cruciate ligament during Arsenal's 1-0 Champions League group-stage defeat to Olympique Lyonnais.

The World Cup will be held in Australia and New Zealand from July 20 to Aug. 20. The Netherlands finished runners-up at the 2019 edition in France.

"No hopes. I'm definitely going to miss the World Cup which is a hard one," Miedema told the BBC on Sunday.

"I'm hoping to be back for the beginning of next season. That's my focus right now - I need to be realistic. Recovery is going really well. It's slow but little steps."

Miedema, who has 95 international goals in 115 appearances, was part of the Netherlands side that won the 2017 European Championship on home soil.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.