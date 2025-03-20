Netherlands' Gravenberch to miss Nations League clash with Spain

Netherlands midfielder Ryan Gravenberch will miss his country's Nations League quarter-final tie with Spain after picking up an injury playing for Liverpool, the Dutch Football Association said on Wednesday.

Coach Ronald Koeman, however, confirmed both Memphis Depay and Frenkie de Jong are fit for Thursday's quarter-final first leg against the Nations League A Group Four winners in Rotterdam.

"Ryan Gravenberch left the Oranje training camp this evening. The midfielder is still suffering from an injury sustained over the weekend which will prevent him from playing against Spain," the Dutch FA said in a statement.

The 22-year-old picked up the injury during Liverpool's 2-1 League Cup final defeat to Newcastle United at Wembley on Sunday.

Gravenberch has started every league match this season for the Premier League title chasers and the former Bayern Munich player will now be monitored ahead of Arne Slot's side's game against Everton on April 2.