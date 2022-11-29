Logo
Netherlands to host 2023 UEFA Nations League finals
Netherlands to host 2023 UEFA Nations League finals

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League Group Draw - Lausanne, Switzerland - January 24, 2018 General view of the UEFA Nations League logo before the draw REUTERS/Pierre Albouy

29 Nov 2022 05:59PM (Updated: 29 Nov 2022 05:59PM)
The Netherlands will host the UEFA Nations League finals for the first time next year, with the cities of Rotterdam and Enschede picked by the Royal Dutch Football Association (KNVB) to host matches, European soccer's governing body said on Tuesday.

The semi-finals will take place on June 14 and 15 while the third-place playoff and final are scheduled for June 18. Hosts the Netherlands will be joined in the finals by Croatia, Italy and Spain.

The draw to determine the semi-final pairings will take place in January in Nyon, with the exact date and time to be confirmed shortly, UEFA said.

UEFA launched the Nations League in 2018 to replace international friendlies with more competitive games. Portugal won the inaugural tournament on home soil followed by world champions France in 2021.

Source: Reuters

