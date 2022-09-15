Logo
Netherlands international Groenen joins PSG from Manchester United
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FIFA Women's World Cup Australia and New Zealand - UEFA Qualifiers - Group C - Netherlands v Iceland - Stadion Galgenwaard, Utrecht, Netherlands - September 6, 2022 Netherlands' Jackie Groenen celebrates after the match REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw/File Photo

15 Sep 2022 05:39PM (Updated: 15 Sep 2022 05:39PM)
Netherlands midfielder Jackie Groenen has joined Paris St Germain after leaving Manchester United, both teams announced on Thursday.

Groenen, who has signed a three-year deal at PSG, played 60 games in all competitions for United after joining them in 2019. She had previously played for Chelsea.

"I'm a box-to-box player. My passing is good, but I also make tackles. I think I'm a good blend of attacking and defending," Groenen told the PSG website.

The 27-year-old has made 92 appearances for Netherlands, scoring nine goals.

Source: Reuters

