Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Netherlands keep World Cup debutants Portugal quiet in 1-0 win
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Netherlands keep World Cup debutants Portugal quiet in 1-0 win

Netherlands keep World Cup debutants Portugal quiet in 1-0 win
Soccer Football - FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Group E - Netherlands v Portugal - Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin, New Zealand - July 23, 2023 Portugal's Telma Encarnacao in action REUTERS/Molly Darlington
Netherlands keep World Cup debutants Portugal quiet in 1-0 win
Soccer Football - FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Group E - Netherlands v Portugal - Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin, New Zealand - July 23, 2023 Netherlands' Lineth Beerensteyn in action with Portugal's Ana Borges REUTERS/Molly Darlington
Netherlands keep World Cup debutants Portugal quiet in 1-0 win
Soccer Football - FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Group E - Netherlands v Portugal - Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin, New Zealand - July 23, 2023 Netherlands' Victoria Pelova in action with Portugal's Catarina Amado REUTERS/Molly Darlington
23 Jul 2023 05:32PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

DUNEDIN : The Netherlands kicked off their Group E campaign with a 1-0 win over Women's World Cup debutants Portugal at Dunedin Stadium on Sunday thanks to a first-half goal from Stefanie Van der Gragt that was awarded on a VAR review.

Van der Gragt rose above the defence at the far post to head home, but the flag went up for offside when the lineswoman deemed Jill Roord to be obstructing the goalkeeper. However, the referee overturned the decision after watching a replay.

The Dutch edged Portugal 3-2 a year ago in the European Championship group stage, but this time the Iberian side were no match for the team in their trademark orange and did not have a shot on target until the 82nd minute.

The Netherlands, runners-up in 2019, move level with group leaders United States on three points but sit second on goal difference ahead of their titanic clash on Thursday.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.