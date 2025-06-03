Netherlands 'obligated' to top World Cup qualifying group, says Koeman

The Netherlands are obligated to win their World Cup qualifying group, coach Ronald Koeman said on Tuesday as they began preparation for their opening Group G clash against Finland in Helsinki on Saturday.

It will be their first match in their bid to qualify for next year’s finals in North America, followed by a second fixture on Tuesday when they host Malta in Groningen.

The Dutch belatedly kick off their qualifiers because they played in the Nations League quarter-finals in March where they drew twice with Spain before being eliminated on penalties.

"Maybe it is easier to play football against Spain," Koeman told a press conference. "Because no one expects anything from us then.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"Finland and Malta are different types of opponents. We will have more of the ball, and they try to stop us.

"We are obligated to finish first in this group, but we do not underestimate anyone and we need to bring the energy that we have shown in our last few matches."

The group also includes Lithuania and Poland, who top the standings after two wins in March. The winners qualify for the World Cup while the runners-up advances to a playoff competition.

"We want to be good for all the matches and perform much more consistently," Koeman said. "We have shown that against one of the best countries in the world, which gives us confidence."

One problem Koeman admitted, however, was the lack of a recognised centre forward.

"We don’t have top strikers now. I don’t know what is coming through the ranks with the 15-16-year-olds, but it is clear that at the moment we do not have the classic striker of the past. Players like (Patrick) Kluivert, (Klaas-Jan) Huntelaar, and (Ruud) Van Nistelrooy. You don’t see players like them around anymore."

Koeman is not sure who would lead the line in the qualifiers over the next week.

"It will probably be Memphis (Depay) or Wout (Weghorst) at the top of the attack," he said. "But (Cody) Gakpo and (Donyell) Malen are all possibilities in that position."

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ed Osmond)