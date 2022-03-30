Logo
Netherlands snap Germany's winning streak with 1-1 draw
Soccer Football - International Friendly - Netherlands v Germany - Johan Cruijff ArenA, Amsterdam, Netherlands - March 29, 2022 Germany's Leroy Sane shoots at goal from a free kick REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw
Soccer Football - International Friendly - Netherlands v Germany - Johan Cruijff ArenA, Amsterdam, Netherlands - March 29, 2022 Netherlands' Steven Bergwijn in action with Germany's Nico Schlotterbeck REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw
Soccer Football - International Friendly - Netherlands v Germany - Johan Cruijff ArenA, Amsterdam, Netherlands - March 29, 2022 Netherlands' Georginio Wijnaldum in action with Germany's David Raum REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw
Soccer Football - International Friendly - Netherlands v Germany - Johan Cruijff ArenA, Amsterdam, Netherlands - March 29, 2022 Germany's Thomas Muller scores their first goal REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw
Soccer Football - International Friendly - Netherlands v Germany - Johan Cruijff ArenA, Amsterdam, Netherlands - March 29, 2022 Netherlands' Donyell Malen in action with Germany's Nico Schlotterbeck REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw
30 Mar 2022 04:55AM (Updated: 30 Mar 2022 05:42AM)
AMSTERDAM: Netherlands came from a goal down to snatch a 1-1 draw against visitors Germany in their friendly international on Tuesday and snap their opponents' eight-game winning run.

Thomas Mueller put Germany ahead in the 45th minute before Steven Bergwijn struck midway through the second half to level and end Germany's winning streak under new coach Hansi Flick.

Both teams, who have qualified for the World Cup, had a handful of chances in a fast-paced first half, with Dutch striker Donyell Malen firing wide in the 35th after the Germans came close through Leroy Sane and Timo Werner.

Netherlands goalkeeper Mark Flekken was beaten on the stroke of halftime when Mueller latched onto a free ball in the box and thundered in his 43rd international goal.

Germany's David Raum should have done better three minutes after the restart when Sane found him with a pinpoint pass but the midfielder sent his shot from in the box far over the bar.

The visitors were pressing high and controlled the pace of the game but the hosts struck against the run of play in the 68th when Bergwijn slotted in from close range after Denzel Dumfries had headed the ball on following a quick move.

The Netherlands were unlucky not to be given a penalty a few minutes later when Germany's Thilo Kehrer clearly felled Memphis Depay but the referee, having initially awarded a spot kick, changed his mind following a VAR review.

Source: Reuters

