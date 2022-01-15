Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Netherlands won't send diplomatic group to Beijing Olympics
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Netherlands won't send diplomatic group to Beijing Olympics

Netherlands won't send diplomatic group to Beijing Olympics

FILE PHOTO: A baking creation of the Olympic rings is on display during breakfast for guests of a hotel ahead of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China January 8, 2022. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/File Photo

15 Jan 2022 01:45AM (Updated: 15 Jan 2022 01:45AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

THE HAGUE: The Netherlands will not send an official diplomatic delegation to the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics because of COVID-19 restrictions, a foreign ministry spokesperson said Friday (Jan 14).

"Because of the COVID-19 measures in place in China there would only be limited opportunities for (...) bilateral contacts with the host country where the Netherlands' great concern about the human rights situation could be discussed in a meaningful way," Frits Kemperman told Reuters.

The Dutch decision comes amid a US-led diplomatic boycott to protest against China's human rights record, joined by Australia, Britain, Canada and Japan. China denies rights abuses and has condemned the boycott as betraying Olympic principles.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us