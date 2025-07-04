Neto grieves Jota's death as Chelsea face Palmeiras in Club World Cup

PHILADELPHIA :Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca confirmed on Thursday that forward Pedro Neto will decide whether to play in Friday's Club World Cup quarter-final against Palmeiras, as the Portuguese international mourns the tragic death of his close friend and team mate Diogo Jota.

Jota, a Liverpool forward, and his brother were killed in a car accident in northwestern Spain on Thursday morning when their Lamborghini veered off the road and caught fire. Neto, deeply affected by the loss, was excused from training but chose to remain with the squad in Philadelphia.

“It’s a difficult moment. You feel helpless,” Maresca said in a press conference. “Pedro is more than sad, and we are all here to support him. Any decision he makes—whether to play or not—is the right one, and we will back him fully.”

Neto’s potential absence adds a layer of uncertainty for Chelsea, who are preparing to face a Palmeiras side featuring 18-year-old winger Estevao, a player set to join the Blues after the tournament. Estevao was signed last year for an initial 34 million euros, with add-ons potentially bringing the deal to 67 million, according to British media.

The teenager admitted that the move has been an emotional distraction. “It’s been hard balancing the emotions of playing my final games for Palmeiras while also thinking about my future at Chelsea,” Estevao said earlier this week.

However, Maresca dismissed suggestions that Estevao’s impending transfer could influence Chelsea’s preparations.

“When we prepare for games, we prepare for the team, not for one player,” Maresca said. “Estevao is a Palmeiras player right now. I’ve never spoken to him, though I’ve met his family. Now is not the time to discuss the future.”

The Chelsea manager also praised Brazilian football, emphasising his respect for the South American giants.

“I’ve always respected Brazilian football; I didn’t need this competition to understand how good they are,” he said. “Palmeiras have shown their quality and will continue to do so.”

Chelsea face a significant challenge in Palmeiras, who advanced to the quarter-finals with a 1-0 extra-time win over Botafogo. With Neto’s participation uncertain and Estevao looking to leave his mark before departing for London, the quarter-final promises to be a gripping encounter.