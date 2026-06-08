Netravalkar juggles tech job while chasing Olympic dream

June 8 : Saurabh Netravalkar played a key part in U.S. cricket's finest moment when they stunned Pakistan at the 2024 T20 World Cup, but the software engineer is keen to prove himself on an even bigger stage when Los Angeles hosts the Olympics in two years' time.

Netravalkar thought he was done with cricket after leaving India to study in the United States in 2015.

The former India under-19 international gradually resumed playing on a recreational level before entering club cricket and he debuted for the U.S. in 2019, three years after landing a job at Oracle.

For years, his work colleagues had no idea he was travelling around the country on the weekends to play in tournaments.

The fast bowler's life story, and the famous victory he led the U.S. team to in their maiden Twenty20 World Cup campaign, have inspired a documentary set to be aired by Willow TV this month.

"The Long Game: Saurabh Netravalkar, Between Two Worlds" is directed by Pierre 'Pyare' Friquet and chronicles Netravalkar's journey in the fields of tech and cricket, the highlight being the 'Super Over' where his tight bowling led the U.S. to a landmark victory against former champions Pakistan.

Climactic moments in the match are shown in parallel with key events in Netravalkar's life, recreating his memories through animation.

"We also recreated nightmare sequences where we explore his ego... a kind of evil self, the voice that says you're never going to make it, you're never going to be a cricketer, you're never going to follow your passion," Friquet said.

Netravalkar said the film accurately depicts moments from his childhood.

"I actually had tears in my eyes when I watched it," he said.

"I'm very comfortable being a raw version of myself and just put it out there."

Netravalkar, 34, has now set his sights on becoming an Olympian when cricket returns to the Games at LA 2028.

The International Cricket Council is yet to announce the qualification format but it is expected to pick one team from each continent, while the U.S. may get a place as hosts.

"We can see a trend where the team is transitioning into more youngsters ... there's a focus to build that team for 2028," Netravalkar told Reuters. "I aim to stay fit and try my best to keep performing to be there."

Netravalkar finds a way to juggle his work with matches, practice sessions and international tours. He says his IT background helps him on the pitch.

"Cricket is more physically intensive, but at an elite level it's more of a mental sport... the analytical skills and the algorithmic thinking skills that you get at your IT job, that helps me prepare better as a cricketer," he added.

"So as long as I do certain things... I try to immerse myself completely, and then it doesn't feel like work."