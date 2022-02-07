Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Neuer sidelined for 'coming weeks' after knee surgery - Bayern
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Neuer sidelined for 'coming weeks' after knee surgery - Bayern

Neuer sidelined for 'coming weeks' after knee surgery - Bayern

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v RB Leipzig - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - February 5, 2022 Bayern Munich's Manuel Neuer REUTERS/Andreas Gebert

07 Feb 2022 10:26AM (Updated: 07 Feb 2022 10:31AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Bayern Munich will be without Manuel Neuer for "the coming weeks" after the goalkeeper successfully underwent knee surgery on Sunday, the German club said.

Neuer played in Bayern's 3-2 league win over RB Leipzig on Saturday, keeping out a late attempt by Sweden forward Emil Forsberg to secure a record-equalling 310th Bundesliga victory, drawing level with Oliver Kahn.

While Bayern did not specify how long Neuer would be out of action, the 35-year-old said on social media that his surgery went well, and that he was hoping to be back in a "couple of weeks".

"All of us in the club and the team wish Manuel a good and speedy recovery, and we're sure he'll be back to full fitness with us soon," Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic said in a statement.

Bayern face VfL Bochum on Saturday, before taking on Austria's RB Salzburg in a Champions League knockout tie on Feb. 17.

(Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Robert Birsel)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us