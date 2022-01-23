Logo
Neves goal gives Wolves 2-1 victory at Brentford
Soccer Football - Premier League - Brentford v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Brentford Community Stadium, London, Britain - January 22, 2022 Wolverhampton Wanderers' Ruben Neves celebrates after the match Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Soccer Football - Premier League - Brentford v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Brentford Community Stadium, London, Britain - January 22, 2022 Wolverhampton Wanderers' Ruben Neves in action with Brentford's Sergi Canos REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Soccer Football - Premier League - Brentford v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Brentford Community Stadium, London, Britain - January 22, 2022 Brentford's Kristoffer Ajer in action with Wolverhampton Wanderers' Adama Traore Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Soccer Football - Premier League - Brentford v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Brentford Community Stadium, London, Britain - January 22, 2022 Wolverhampton Wanderers' Tote Gomes is shown a red card by referee Peter Bankes before it is rescinded after a VAR review Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Soccer Football - Premier League - Brentford v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Brentford Community Stadium, London, Britain - January 22, 2022 Brentford's Ivan Toney scores their first goal Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
23 Jan 2022 01:46AM (Updated: 23 Jan 2022 01:51AM)
Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves scored a late goal to seal a 2-1 win at Brentford in Saturday's Premier League match which was temporarily suspended due to security reasons.

Portugal international Neves struck in the 78th minute, firing home from 20 yards out following a brilliant team effort as the visitors fought back after Joao Moutinho's opener was cancelled out by Brentford's Ivan Toney.

Moutinho scored in the 48th minute after he played a clever one-two with Nelson Semedo on the edge of the box before smashing the ball into the bottom corner with the outside of his foot.

Brentford responded in the 71st minute with Toney firing in a volley from Bryan Mbeumo's free-kick, but they could not find any more goals and slumped to their fourth successive league defeat.

Earlier, the teams played out a prolonged first-half after a drone hovering above the Brentford Community Stadium paused the match for 19 minutes.

 

Source: Reuters

