Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Neville blasts Man Utd 'whingebags'
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Neville blasts Man Utd 'whingebags'

Neville blasts Man Utd 'whingebags'

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Brentford v Arsenal - Brentford Community Stadium, London, Britain - August 13, 2021 Skysports TV pundit Gary Neville is seen interviewing fans outside the stadium before the match REUTERS/David Klein

28 Dec 2021 12:29PM (Updated: 28 Dec 2021 12:28PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville described the current side as "a bunch of whingebags" and singled out Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes for their attitude during Monday's 1-1 Premier League draw at Newcastle United

Substitute Edinson Cavani's opportunistic 71st-minute goal cancelled out Allan Saint-Maximin's early strike as interim United boss Ralf Rangnick's unbeaten start stretched to four games in all competitions.

The German manager was less than impressed with United's passive display, and Sky Sports pundit Neville also vented his ire at halftime.

"They've not done one single thing right as a team, and not one single player can go in and say they've done their jobs, or even done themselves justice," Neville told Sky Sports.

"They're whinging at each other... a bunch of whingebags!"

Neville said after the game he was especially disappointed with Ronaldo and Fernandes.

"They're the two senior players. It's devastating for younger players when the two best players are looking at every other player like they're not good enough," he said.

United, who host Burnley on Thursday, are seventh on 28 points.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us