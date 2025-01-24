New Belgium coach Garcia hopes for Courtois return

New Belgium coach Rudi Garcia believes the signs are positive for a return to the national team for goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who has not featured for the side since June 2023 following a dispute with former coach Domenico Tedesco.

Courtois made himself unavailable after being overlooked for the captaincy by Tedesco, but the latter’s axing earlier this month has opened the door for a return for the 32-year-old.

"Thibaut Courtois is one of the greatest players in Belgium," Garcia told reporters on Friday. "We still have good goalkeepers, but Thibaut is the best goalkeeper in the world in my opinion.

"It would be good to be able to count on him. The signals are positive."

Experienced striker Romelu Lukaku and midfielder Kevin de Bruyne opted out of Nations League matches towards the end of 2024, and Garcia is eager to gauge their feelings towards the national side.

"I will definitely travel to Madrid, Manchester and Naples to talk to the players who can make us a top country," he said. "I have always believed that the biggest players are the easiest to work with. You can be transparent and honest with them.

"They have already experienced a lot, so it can be interesting to discuss and consult with them. It is important for the balance of this group - with a lot of talent - to also have the established players involved."

Garcia said he will rely on former Belgium midfielder Eden Hazard for knowledge of the squad, but that he would not have a formal role on the technical team.

"I talk to Eden Hazard a lot. He will also be a part of the adventure to the (2026) World Cup. He will help us a little," Garcia said.

"He can be important because he was part of the team. It can be interesting to have one of the best Belgian players of all time behind me."

Belgium will face Ukraine in March in a two-legged promotion/relegation tie to retain their place in the top-tier Nations League A, before meeting North Macedonia, Wales, Liechtenstein and Kazakhstan in World Cup qualifiers.

"I am very motivated," Garcia said. "We need to get results back on the rise. I feel this is an environment with a lot of positivity. We are ambitious and want to win every game."