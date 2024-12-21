New boss Pereira says he wants to restore Wolves' confidence

New Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Vitor Pereira said on Friday that he wants to help the players to regain their confidence with positive results, as the struggling side seek to avoid Premier League relegation.

The 56-year-old Portuguese joined the Midlands side from Saudi Pro League club Al-Shabab on a 18-month deal on Thursday and will take charge of his new team for the first time when they take a Premier League trip to 17th-placed Leicester City on Sunday.

Pereira, who has won the Primeira Liga twice with Porto and the Super League Greece once with Olympiacos, has a huge task at hand with Wolves rooted second-bottom of the Premier League table with just nine points from 16 matches.

Under former manager Gary O'Neil, Wolves managed just two league wins this season and Pereira faces a difficult challenge to get their campaign back on track with the team having the worst defence in the league after conceding 40 goals.

"Of course it is a responsibility but a good responsibility," Pereira told reporters when asked if he thinks he can keep Wolves safe from relegation. "Now is the time to give confidence to them, to guide them like a tactical GPS.

"To put them in the same direction, to connect them and to face with confidence, to play with courage.

"I think every game in the Premier League is very important A good result brings confidence and this is important for us in this moment. We came with an idea with a style to play and the results will bring them the confidence to believe in the idea," he added.

Pereira, a former midfielder, has held 13 managerial positions since beginning his coaching career with Portuguese side Sanjoanense in 2004.

But he said that was always not the plan.

"I remember the first step outside the country was to Saudi Arabia and when I left Porto my target was a club in England which means I had a meeting at that time to come to England," Pereira said.

"But after a prince went to my home and knocked on my door and convinced me to, I didn't get the job in England but I went to Saudi Arabia.

"I had some approaches from clubs in England but Wolves did the step forward to finish. I had a project in Saudi Arabia but with this opportunity you cannot think twice," he added when asked about the first time he was contacted by Wolves.