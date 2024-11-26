New Champions League format not easy for anyone, says Simeone

The new Champions League format means it is not easy for any team, said Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone before his side visit Czech champions Sparta Prague on Tuesday.

Europe's top-tier club competition now has 36 teams in a league table, a format where each side faces eight different opponents instead of groups with three home and-away ties.

The top eight qualify automatically for the last 16 and the next 16 go into a two-legged playoff to join them.

"From what the results are showing us, and what happens in the games, I understand that this format invites everyone to pay even more attention," Simeone told a press conference on Monday.

"Once we move forward and this first experience is over, we will have a clearer idea of ​​what we really think (of it).

"They always put pressure on you to win. That happened before too, but now it is a league where everyone plays against everyone and it is not easy for anyone."

Atletico seem to be still adjusting to the change, with two wins and two losses as they sit 23rd in the 36-team standings - just inside the playoff positions.

They came from a goal down to win 2-1 at Paris St Germain last time out through a last-gasp goal from Angel Correa.

"The Champions League demands the most from you. It forces you to win," said Simeone, who celebrated his 700th game as Atletico coach last weekend.

Rivals Sparta, fourth in the Czech First League, have won once in their four Champions League games. They have failed to win in six of their last seven matches in all competitions.

"They're tough opponents ... and at home they have a fast pace," Simeone added. "I can't imagine any other situation than taking this game to where we think we can do some damage.

"It often happens that all teams, at home and at the start of games, show intensity and strength. It's logical as they are with their fans. You have to adapt to the pace of that start. We're away from home and the opponent will push very hard."