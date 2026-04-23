New global players' union launched in Madrid amid rift with FIFPRO

MADRID, April 23 : Representatives from four national players' unions on Thursday launched a new global organisation in Madrid they say will strengthen footballers' rights and improve dialogue with governing bodies.

Opening a new front in the battle over who speaks for players, the International Footballers' Association (AIF) was unveiled, with David Aganzo, president of Spain’s Association of Footballers (AFE) and a former head of the global union FIFPRO, appointed to lead the organisation.

Players' unions from Brazil, Mexico and Switzerland were also represented.

The initiative drew a swift rebuke from FIFPRO, which said in a statement that Aganzo was acting out of self-interest and aligning himself with organisations linked to football governing bodies, as well as groups expelled from FIFPRO over alleged mismanagement.

Aganzo rejected the criticism, saying he "will not seek confrontation with FIFPRO".

The launch comes amid strained relations between players’ unions and football authorities, particularly over the expanding international match calendar.

Relations between FIFA and FIFPRO deteriorated in 2024 after the union lodged a complaint with the European Commission, arguing that the global governing body was abusing its dominant position by adding competitions without sufficient consultation.

Aganzo denied suggestions the new initiative was backed by FIFA president Gianni Infantino, but said “direct dialogue with FIFA” was essential.

AFE's Extraordinary General Assembly approved the initiative in February with 99.8 per cent of votes cast in favour of spearheading the creation of the AIF.

The same assembly also backed AFE's withdrawal from FIFPRO, citing what it described as a "complete lack of transparency, as well as its total lack of dialogue with international bodies."

"We represent over 30,000 footballers, and we come here with a new model aimed at safeguarding players' rights and facilitating direct communication with all international bodies," Aganzo told reporters.

"We are in contact with 15 to 20 unions already who were very aware of this moment and waiting for this announcement to make their move and join our initiative."

He declined to identify any unions beyond those present.

Asked about a report that a senior envoy to U.S. President Donald Trump had urged FIFA to replace Iran with Italy at the upcoming World Cup, Aganzo urged caution.

"These are more political issues; on April 30th I'll be speaking to Gianni (Infantino) at the FIFA Congress and we will discuss those things," Aganzo said.

"People who want to go to the World Cup have to earn their place on sporting merit."