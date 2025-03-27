New Juventus manager Tudor outlines tactical revamp

TURIN, Italy : Newly-appointed Juventus manager Igor Tudor at his first press conference on Thursday emphasised the urgent need for swift tactical changes to rejuvenate the team's performances.

The former Croatia centre-back was appointed Juve manager just after Thiago Motta was sacked on Sunday following two consecutive heavy defeats in a disappointing season, with the Turin club fifth in Serie A - one point off the top four.

Tudor, 46, knows he is under pressure to turn things around, starting with the home game against mid-table Genoa on Saturday.

"We’ve started down a path of change with many new players, and this may have slowed the growth of the team. But when you’re at Juve, you have to win and grow quickly," he told reporters.

"We need to work on everything and bring a sense of lightness. At the same time, we need to give something from a tactical perspective. But we need to go fast."

The former Juve player added that he wanted an attacking team, but with balance.

"We must not give up on anything. I want people to have fun. I always want to score one more goal. I like attacking with many (players), but I also don’t want to concede goals," Tudor said.

"The work must be complete. Football must go in a direction that makes it even more interesting, but we must not neglect balance."

He added that his vision for the club would require some time to implement.

"I can’t compare my Juve to others. I do my job. On Saturday, I hope to show the spirit that should never be missing. From a tactical point of view, it will take two to three weeks," he said.

"Everyone needs to take responsibility. The captain will remain (Manuel) Locatelli. He has the right qualities to be the captain."