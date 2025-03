MADRID : The new Madrid Formula One circuit set to host the Spanish Grand Prix from 2026 to 2035 will be known as Madring, organisers said on Monday.

The 5.47km part-street layout will be around the IFEMA exhibition centre with easy access by rail and metro from the city and nearby Barajas airport.

Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya currently hosts the Spanish Grand Prix and has a contract for one more race after this season.