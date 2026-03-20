New midfield talent gets chance to further impress Dutch coach

March 20 : The Netherlands named the 20-year-old midfielder Kees Smit in their squad for the first time, as coach Ronald Koeman on Friday unveiled a 26-man selection for friendly internationals later this month.

Goalkeeper Justin Bijlow, defenders Stefan de Vrij and Jorrel Hato, midfielder Teun Koopmeiners and striker Brian Brobbey all return to the squad for the World Cup warm-up matches against Norway in Amsterdam on March 27 and Ecuador in Eindhoven on March 31.

Koeman had previously hinted that Smit from AZ Alkmaar was a strong contender for a spot in the Dutch World Cup squad and he now gets a chance to show his potential.

Hato is a surprise choice, however, given a lack of playing time at Chelsea. He and De Vrij replace Premier League-based Lutsharel Geertruida and Quilindschy Hartman among the defenders.

Brobbey has been called up again for the first time in a year while Bijlow, who has found form at Genoa after leaving Feyenoord, is the replacement for Sunderland's Robin Roefs in the squad.

Roefs is out with injury along with Frenkie de Jong, Matthijs de Ligt and Justin Kluivert.

Jurrien Timber and Noa Lang have also picked up recent injuries with Lang to undergo surgery on his right thumb after he sustained a serious injury following a collision with the advertising hoardings playing for Turkey's Galatasaray in Wednesday's 4-0 Champions League defeat by ⁠Liverpool.

But they are both in the squad.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Justin Bijlow (Genoa), Mark Flekken (Bayer Leverkusen), Bart Verbruggen (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Defenders: Nathan Ake (Manchester City), Stefan de Vrij, Denzel Dumfries (both Inter Milan), Jorrel Hato (Chelsea), Jurrien Timber (Arsenal), Micky van de Ven (Tottenham Hotspur), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Jan Paul van Hecke (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Midfielders: Ryan Gravenberch (Liverpool), Teun Koopmeiners (Juventus), Tijjani Reijnders (Manchester City), Jerdy Schouten (PSV Eindhoven), Xavi Simons (Tottenham Hotspur), Kees Smit (AZ Alkmaar), Quinten Timber (Olympique de Marseille), Luciano Valente (Feyenoord)

Forwards: Brian Brobbey (Sunderland), Memphis Depay (Corinthians), Jeremie Frimpong, Cody Gakpo (both Liverpool), Noa Lang (Galatasaray), Donyell Malen (AS Roma), Wout Weghorst (Ajax Amsterdam).

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Christian Radnedge)