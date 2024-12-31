New Milan coach Conceicao targets top four finish

AC Milan's new manager Sergio Conceicao has targeted a Champions League qualifying spot after a disappointing start to the season has left them eighth in Serie A outside the European places.

The Portuguese was appointed Milan manager on Monday after compatriot Paulo Fonseca was sacked following six months in charge due to the team's inconsistent run of form.

Conceicao will depart with his players for Saudi Arabia and his first game in charge when Milan take on Juventus in the Italian Super Cup semi-final in Riyadh on Friday. Inter Milan face Atalanta in the other semi on Thursday.

But the main target is the top four and a qualifying place in Europe's elite club competition, which they have won seven times. They are 12th in this season's 32-team Champions League table among the seeded playoff spots.

"We all want one thing: for Milan to return to the Champions League. We are Milan," Conceicao said at his first Milan press conference on Tuesday.

"If I'm here, it’s not a good sign - it means something didn’t go well. There's not much time to prepare for the match against Juventus. We don’t complain and we don’t make excuses."

Milan have 27 points from 17 games, eight points adrift of the top four and five behind sixth-placed Juve, who currently occupy the final European qualifying spot.

Conceicao reflected on the challenges ahead and said he expected the players to give their all to the cause.

"There will always be 11 players who are happy and others less so. But they all need to give their maximum, that is the standard," he said. "Pressure is part of football, especially at a big club like Milan."

The 50-year-old declined to discuss the January transfer window, focusing instead on becoming familiar with his squad.

"I want to know the players, from the seniors to the youth. It’s not fair to speak about the market before that," he said.

IBRAHIMOVIC APOLOGISES

Senior adviser at Milan Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who had several spells playing for the club, spoke before Conceicao's presser to reflect on Fonseca's short spell in charge.

"Before we begin with Conceicao, I want to thank Fonseca for what he has done and for the professional that he is," the former Sweden striker said.

"But he wasn’t able to achieve consistency in results and when you’re at Milan results are decisive."

Ibrahimovic acknowledged Fonseca should not have had to face the media after the 1-1 draw at home to AS Roma on Dec. 29 when the Portuguese said he had not heard about his sacking.

"We decided to dismiss him after the match and we made a mistake by sending him to the press conference. I apologise to Paulo and the fans," Ibrahimovic said.

The Swede added he understood the supporters' disappointment with recent results and the overall leadership of the club.

"We won’t be satisfied until we achieve our goals. And the Supercoppa is one of those goals. The responsibility is not solely the coach’s - we all have to take responsibility."

