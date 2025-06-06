New prospects get test opportunity as South Africa name squad to tour Zimbabwe

CAPE TOWN : South Africa handed an opportunity for test debuts to five uncapped players who were named on Friday for the two-test series in Zimbabwe later this month.

Several senior players are to be rested for the two tests in Bulawayo with coach Shukri Conrad picking a 16-player squad to be led by captain Temba Bavuma.

There is a first call-up for the batting duo Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Lesego Senokwane and fast bowler Codi Yusuf while hard-hitting Dewald Brevis and off-spinner Prenelan Subrayen return to the squad in search of a first cap.

The 19-year-old Pretorius had a breakout domestic season in both first-class and Twenty20. He struck three centuries in five first-class games at an average of 72.66, while Senokwane, 28, was a significant run scorer in the Cricket South Africa 4-day competition.

The 27-year-old Yusuf finished the domestic season with a bowling average of 22.39.

The squad also sees the recall of batsman Zubayr Hamza, who last played a test against New Zealand in early 2024.

Marco Jansen, Aiden Markram, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton and Tristan Stubbs will be rested for the Zimbabwe trip while the fast bowling trio of Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee and Lizaad Williams were not considered for selection because of fitness issues.

"We’ve opted to rest some players to manage their workload ahead of a busy season," said Conrad at a virtual press conference, but for the others "this tour provides the ideal platform to expose them to the demands of Test cricket and see how they respond".

South Africa, who meet Australia in the World Test Championship final at Lord's starting on Wednesday, take on Zimbabwe in their first test at the Queens Club from 28 June-2 July with the second at the same venue from July 6-10.

Squad:

Temba Bavuma (captain), David Bedingham, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Corbin Bosch, Tony de Zorzi, Zubayr Hamza, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Lesego Senokwane, Prenelan Subrayen, Kyle Verreynne, Codi Yusuf.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Christian Radnedge)