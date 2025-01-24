New signing Kvaratskhelia ready for PSG debut, says Luis Enrique

New Paris St Germain forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has integrated well with the squad and is ready to play in Saturday's Ligue 1 home game against Reims, coach Luis Enrique said on Friday.

The Georgian was not part of the squad for the 2-1 win at Lens, which came a day after the 23-year-old completed his 70 million euro ($73 million) move from Napoli, nor for their 4-2 home victory against Manchester City on Wednesday.

"Physically, he is in great shape. We have seen that during training. He is adapting well, and I think he is ready," Luis Enrique told reporters.

"When we recruit a player, it's because we believe he can help the team improve. What's important is that he's with us and he sees what we ask of the team's players. We've analysed his characteristics, which are compatible with our game.

"To score from distance, you need the shot of Kvaratskhelia, Marco Asensio, or Vitinha. All the players' abilities are welcome. We know him well, we already wanted him last season."

Kvaratskhelia signed for Napoli in 2022 and was named Serie A's best player that season after helping the club win their first Scudetto in 33 years with 12 goals and 13 assists in 34 games.

Asked if Kvaratskhelia would be in competition with 22-year-old Bradley Barcola, who also plays on the left wing and has scored 13 goals and registered five assists for PSG this season, Luis Enrique said the pair could play together.

"I can create any type of combination with the seven attacking players. All combinations are possible, as are their synergies," he added.

PSG are unbeaten in Ligue 1 this season and hold a nine-point lead at the top with 46 points. Reims are in 13th place with 21 points. PSG drew 1-1 with Reims in the reverse fixture in September.

Luis Enrique's side, who travel to Germany for a Champions League game against VfB Stuttgart four days after playing Reims, face a packed schedule, with three games in eight days.

"We need to be strong both physically and mentally as we are playing every three days. Reims are not in a very good period, but they are surely very motivated, so we need to maintain our rhythm to secure all three points," the Spaniard said.

