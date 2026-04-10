New Spurs boss De Zerbi targets Premier League survival with attacking football

April 10 : Roberto De Zerbi called on Tottenham Hotspur to embrace their attacking instincts as he battles to save the club from their first relegation since 1977, declaring on Friday that the 'DNA' of the club is to attack and score goals.

Having been appointed as Spurs' third manager of the season, the former Brighton & Hove Albion boss has seven games to steer the North London side to safety and he acknowledged the urgency of his task.

Spurs have not won a Premier League game in 2026 while they have scored only 40 league goals this season to register a negative goal difference (-10).

"I don't have time for principles or build-up, I want to give organisation with the ball and without the ball," De Zerbi told reporters ahead of his first game in charge, away at Sunderland on Sunday.

"What I want to do and what I want to achieve is the character. The right spirit, courage to play and attack. The DNA of this club and squad is to find the goal, to score. In this part, I can be able to transfer my principle."

The Italian manager had vowed to remain in charge next season regardless of results, describing the role as the biggest challenge of his career after signing a long-term contract.

Spurs plummeted in the standings, first under Thomas Frank and then under interim boss Igor Tudor, with the club sitting in 17th place - one point above the relegation zone.

"I believe to keep (Spurs) in the Premier League, it has to be clear to everyone, because I want to work in the Premier League. I think (I) deserve to work in the Premier League," De Zerbi said.

"Anyway, if I sign my contract in April, I have to be ready to stay no matter what in the next season. I want to stay focused on Sunderland and the other six games. But my idea is very clear."

However, he was dealt a blow when forward Mohammed Kudus suffered a setback in his recovery from a quad injury, with the Ghanaian international also in danger of missing out on the World Cup.

"I started with not big luck. Kudus was, in my head, a crucial player. But we have to look forward anyway. We have a lot of very good attackers and we have to help them show their qualities," De Zerbi added.

"(Randal) Kolo Muani is not playing a great season but he is a good player. Mathys Tel, I wanted him in (Olympique de) Marseille. Xavi Simons is a big talent. Richarlison and (Dominic) Solanke, you know better than me. We have to put them in the best condition."