New unverified footage of Peng Shuai posted online

BEIJING: Fresh unverified footage of Peng Shuai was posted online by a state-affiliated journalist on Sunday (Dec 19) as international concern persists for the Chinese tennis star after she publicly accused a former vice-premier of forcing her to have sex.

Qingqing Chen, a reporter for the state-owned Global Times, tweeted a video of Peng appearing to speak with Chinese basketball icon Yao Ming.

Chen said the video was sent to her by a "friend" and that it was taken at an event to promote cross-country skiing in Shanghai.

The seven-second clip shows the tennis player smiling and listening as Yao speaks indistinctly.

Chen also posted a photo of Peng posing with Yao and two other Chinese sports figures - Olympic sailing champion Xu Lijia and retired table tennis player Wang Liqin.

The foursome were standing next to a banner for the "FIS Cross-Country Skiing China City Tour" with Shanghai's Yangpu bridge in the background.

The Shanghai stop of the cross-country ski tour took place on Saturday, according to the state-run CGTN news site.