New West Ham manager Potter sees positives after FA Cup exit

New West Ham United manager Graham Potter said there were plenty of positives to take from his side's FA Cup third-round defeat by Aston Villa on Friday and that there was no shortage of talent in the squad.

Former Chelsea and Brighton & Hove Albion manager Potter took over form Julen Lopetegui on Thursday after the Spaniard was sacked with West Ham 14th in the Premier League after 20 matches.

Villa denied Potter a victory in his first game in charge after coming from behind to beat West Ham via goals from Amadou Onana and Morgan Rogers.

"The emotions were excitement," Potter told reporters. "Friday night, Villa Park, full house, 6,500 West Ham fans who were amazing.

"Our performance gave me a lot of encouragement, the way the players tried to do what we asked them to do. We're just disappointed now because we're out and wanted to go through.

"We just try to get the team into a good shape. The talent is there but it's just about trying to get the team together as a collective. That's what we're trying to do."

West Ham next host Fulham in the Premier League on Tuesday.