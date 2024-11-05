Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

New York City sets world record for largest marathon, organisers say
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

New York City sets world record for largest marathon, organisers say

New York City sets world record for largest marathon, organisers say
Athletics - 2024 TCS New York City Marathon - New York, United States - November 3, 2024 General view as runners cross the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge during the marathon REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
New York City sets world record for largest marathon, organisers say
Athletics - 2024 TCS New York City Marathon - New York, United States - November 3, 2024 Athletes pass through the Brooklyn borough of New York City during the women's elite race REUTERS/Maye-E Wong
New York City sets world record for largest marathon, organisers say
Athletics - 2024 TCS New York City Marathon - New York, United States - November 3, 2024 Netherlands' Abdi Nageeye celebrates after winning the men's elite race REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
New York City sets world record for largest marathon, organisers say
Athletics - 2024 TCS New York City Marathon - New York, United States - November 3, 2024 A runner in fancy dress crosses the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge during the marathon REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
New York City sets world record for largest marathon, organisers say
Athletics - 2024 TCS New York City Marathon - New York, United States - November 3, 2024 Participants react at the finish line after the race REUTERS/Kena Betancur
05 Nov 2024 06:41AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NEW YORK : The New York City Marathon on Sunday broke the record for the world's largest marathon, with 55,646 runners crossing the finish line in Central Park, organisers said.

That beat the record set by Berlin's Marathon in September, when 54,280 completed the fellow World Marathon Major.

The five-borough race included the most women's finishers ever with 24,731, organisers said, as more amateur enthusiasts flock to distance running in the United States.

Dutchman Abdi Nageeye won the men's race on Sunday, while Sheila Chepkirui led a Kenyan sweep of the women's podium.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement