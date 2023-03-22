Logo
New York's iconic 'Captain' Reed dies at 80
Sport

FILE PHOTO: Former NBA star Willis Reed smiles during a U.S. basketball team training session for the Beijing Olympics at the Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel in Macau July 30, 2008. REUTERS/Victor Fraile (CHINA) (BEIJING OLYMPICS 2008 PREVIEW)
FILE PHOTO: Former New York Knicks captain Willis Reed is interviewed before the Knicks' NBA basketball game with the Milwaukee Bucks at Madison Square Garden in New York April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
22 Mar 2023 04:21AM (Updated: 22 Mar 2023 04:25AM)
NEW YORK : Hall of Famer Willis Reed, the beloved former New York Knicks player who won two championships, has died at the age of 80, the National Basketball Retired Players Association said on Tuesday.

The seven-time All-Star spent his decade-long career with the Knicks, where he famously took the court in Game 7 of the 1970 NBA Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers despite suffering a leg injury earlier.

He barely played but the heroic effort whipped the crowd at Madison Square Garden into a frenzy, as he inspired his team mates to a 113-99 victory and vaulted himself into the pantheon of New York City sports greats.

"As we mourn, we will always strive to uphold the standards he left behind," the Knicks said in a statement. "The unmatched leadership, sacrifice and work ethic that personified him as a champion among champions.

"His is a legacy that will live forever."

Reed became the first to earn regular-season MVP, Finals MVP and All-Star MVP honors in one season in 1970, before leading the Knicks to their second championship in 1973.

Beloved by fans and known affectionately as "the Captain", he retired in 1974, having averaged 18.7 points and 12.9 rebounds per game, and was the first player for the Knicks to have his jersey retired by the team.

He returned to the Knicks to coach the team in the 1977-78 season. He later coached the then-New Jersey Nets.

Source: Reuters

