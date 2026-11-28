Nov 28 : New Zealand were 330 for eight in the first innings at lunch on day two of the second test against India in Christchurch on Saturday, with wicketkeeper Tom Blundell on 80 not out and tailender Matt Henry on five not out.

• India took three wickets in the session at Hagley Oval after New Zealand resumed on 246 for five, having been sent in to bat after losing the toss.

• Fast bowler Anshul Kamboj struck first on day two, having number seven Glenn Phillips caught behind for 36.

• Akash Deep took his third wicket of the innings with a caught-and-bowled to dismiss Nathan Smith for 26 before the paceman removed Kyle Jamieson for 19, with Yashasvi Jaiswal taking a brilliant, diving catch at deep midwicket.

• Akash was denied a fifth wicket just before lunch when Devdutt Padikkal spilled a regulation catch in the gully, the ball having pinged off Henry's glove.

• With the first test in Wellington drawn, Christchurch has significant ramifications for both teams' chances of reaching the World Test Championship final.

• India need to win to keep alive their hopes of making the final, while New Zealand can ill afford to lose as they look to stay in touch with leading South Africa and Australia.