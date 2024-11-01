New Zealand 92-3 at lunch in third test against India

:New Zealand went to lunch at 92-3 on the opening day of the third and final test against India in Mumbai on Friday after spinner Washington Sundar took a couple of quick wickets to slow the tourists' progress.

Will Young was batting on 38 with Daryl Mitchell on 11 not out as the Black Caps endured sapping heat and humidity at the Wankhede Stadium to lay a decent platform for their bid to complete a 3-0 series win.

Tom Latham won the toss and had no hesitation batting first but it was India who enjoyed early success, paceman Akash Deep dismissing Devon Conway lbw for four inside the opening half hour when there was plenty of variable bounce.

India wasted little time introducing spin to take advantage of the tricky conditions but New Zealand rose the challenge with Young lofting Ravichandran Ashwin for a huge six over long on in the 15th over.

Washington then struck from the other end by bowling out Latham for a fine 28 and Rachin Ravindra for five with almost identical deliveries that straightened slightly before going past the bat.

New Zealand won the opening match in Bengaluru by eight wickets for their first test victory in India in 36 years, and wrapped up the series in Pune with a 113-run win.

It was New Zealand's maiden series win in India going back to 1955 and the Black Caps snapped the hosts' home streak of 18 straight series triumphs since a 2-1 loss to England in 2012.

The last time India were blanked in a home series was in 2000 when they lost 2-0 to South Africa, and they will eye a morale boosting win before a five-match tour of Australia.