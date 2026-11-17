Nov 17 : New Zealand all-rounder Mitch Santner has been ruled out of the two-test series against India after being struck on the hand while batting during the fifth ODI.

New Zealand Cricket said on Tuesday scans revealed Santner had fractured his right hand and that his involvement in the upcoming four-test tour of Australia would be updated.

Central Districts spin-bowling all-rounder Dean Foxcroft, who made his test debut against Ireland in May, has been called into the squad to replace Santner.

The first test starts on Thursday at Wellington's Basin Reserve, followed by Christchurch's Hagley Oval on November 27.

New Zealand lost the ODI series 3-1 to India.