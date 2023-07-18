Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

New Zealand to battle Australia in Christchurch, Wellington tests
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

New Zealand to battle Australia in Christchurch, Wellington tests

New Zealand to battle Australia in Christchurch, Wellington tests

FILE PHOTO: Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup Final - New Zealand v Australia- Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - November 14, 2021 Australia's David Warner in action REUTERS/Satish Kumar/File Photo

18 Jul 2023 09:52AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MELBOURNE : World champions Australia will play their first tests in New Zealand in eight years following a T20 series in February, the countries' cricket boards confirmed on Tuesday.

Tim Southee's Black Caps will host the first test in Wellington from Feb. 29, with the second and final test in Christchurch from March 8.

The nations' T20 squads face off in a three-match series starting in Wellington on Feb. 21.

Australia swept New Zealand 3-0 at home in the last test series they played in 2019-20. The Australians also whitewashed the Black Caps 2-0 in their previous tour of New Zealand in 2016.

New Zealand Cricket also confirmed the team's home summer schedule against South Africa, with a two-test series starting in Tauranga on Feb. 4 followed by Hamilton on Feb. 13.

New Zealand kick off the home summer with a three-match ODI series against Bangladesh from Dec. 17, followed by three T20s against the South Asians.

They then host Pakistan in five T20s starting in Auckland on Jan. 12.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.