New Zealand beat Bangladesh, book spot in Champions Trophy semis
Cricket - ICC Men's Champions Trophy - Group A - New Zealand v Bangladesh - Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, Pakistan - February 24, 2025 New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra celebrates reaching his century with Tom Latham REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

25 Feb 2025 12:44AM
RAWALPINDI, Pakistan : New Zealand moved into the semi-finals of the Champions Trophy taking India along with them after a five-wicket win over Group A opponents Bangladesh on Monday.

Chasing 237 for victory, New Zealand shrugged off the loss of two early wickets and rode Rachin Ravindra's classy 112 and Tom Latham's 55 to get home in 46.1 overs.

Bangladesh earlier squandered a good start and made 236-9 in 50 overs thanks to Najmul Hossain Shanto's 77 and Jaker Ali's 45 after Black Caps spinner Michael Bracewell picked up 4-26.

The result meant that defending champions Pakistan joined Bangladesh in being knocked out of the tournament after losing their opening two matches against New Zealand and India.

Source: Reuters
