New Zealand beat Bangladesh, book spot in Champions Trophy semis

RAWALPINDI, Pakistan : New Zealand moved into the semi-finals of the Champions Trophy taking India along with them after a five-wicket win over Group A opponents Bangladesh on Monday.

Chasing 237 for victory, New Zealand shrugged off the loss of two early wickets and rode Rachin Ravindra's classy 112 and Tom Latham's 55 to get home in 46.1 overs.

Bangladesh earlier squandered a good start and made 236-9 in 50 overs thanks to Najmul Hossain Shanto's 77 and Jaker Ali's 45 after Black Caps spinner Michael Bracewell picked up 4-26.

The result meant that defending champions Pakistan joined Bangladesh in being knocked out of the tournament after losing their opening two matches against New Zealand and India.