New Zealand beat Pakistan by 60 runs in Champions Trophy opener

Cricket - ICC Men's Champions Trophy - Group A - Pakistan v New Zealand - National Stadium, Karachi, Pakistan - February 19, 2025 New Zealand's Will Young celebrates after reaching his century REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Cricket - ICC Men's Champions Trophy - Group A - Pakistan v New Zealand - National Stadium, Karachi, Pakistan - February 19, 2025 Pakistan's Naseem Shah is bowled out by New Zealand's Matt Henry REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Cricket - ICC Men's Champions Trophy - Group A - Pakistan v New Zealand - National Stadium, Karachi, Pakistan - February 19, 2025 New Zealand's Kane Williamson takes the catch to dismiss Pakistan's Babar Azam, off the bowling of Mitchell Santner REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Cricket - ICC Men's Champions Trophy - Group A - Pakistan v New Zealand - National Stadium, Karachi, Pakistan - February 19, 2025 Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi and Khushdil Shah REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Cricket - ICC Men's Champions Trophy - Group A - Pakistan v New Zealand - National Stadium, Karachi, Pakistan - February 19, 2025 Pakistan's Salman Ali Agha in action REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
20 Feb 2025 12:59AM
KARACHI, Pakistan : New Zealand underlined their title aspirations with a 60-run victory against defending champions Pakistan in a Group A match of the Champions Trophy at the National Stadium on Wednesday.

Will Young struck 107 and Tom Latham smashed an unbeaten 118 to help New Zealand overcome a sluggish start and post a commanding 320-5 after being put into bat.

Glenn Phillips chipped in with a brisk 61 as New Zealand breached the 300-mark, which had looked like a distant dream after their wobbly start.

Pakistan were all out for 260 in 47.2 overs with Babar Azam (64) and Khushdil Shah (69) scoring half-centuries but the hosts never looked in the hunt.

Source: Reuters
