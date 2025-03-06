Logo
New Zealand beat S Africa, to meet India in Champions Trophy final
Sport

New Zealand beat S Africa, to meet India in Champions Trophy final
Cricket - ICC Men's Champions Trophy - Semi Final - South Africa v New Zealand - Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, Pakistan - March 5, 2025 New Zealand's Mitchell Santner celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of South Africa's Temba Bavuma, caught out by Kane Williamson REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
New Zealand beat S Africa, to meet India in Champions Trophy final
Cricket - ICC Men's Champions Trophy - Semi Final - South Africa v New Zealand - Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, Pakistan - March 5, 2025 South Africa's Marco Jansen walks back to the pavilion after losing his wicket, LBW off the bowling of New Zealand's Glenn Phillips REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
New Zealand beat S Africa, to meet India in Champions Trophy final
Cricket - ICC Men's Champions Trophy - Semi Final - South Africa v New Zealand - Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, Pakistan - March 5, 2025 South Africa's David Miller in action REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
New Zealand beat S Africa, to meet India in Champions Trophy final
Cricket - ICC Men's Champions Trophy - Semi Final - South Africa v New Zealand - Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, Pakistan - March 5, 2025 New Zealand's Matt Henry in action fielding REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
New Zealand beat S Africa, to meet India in Champions Trophy final
Cricket - ICC Men's Champions Trophy - Semi Final - South Africa v New Zealand - Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, Pakistan - March 5, 2025 New Zealand's Kane Williamson in action REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
06 Mar 2025 01:01AM
LAHORE, Pakistan : New Zealand beat South Africa by 50 runs in the second semi-final of the Champions Trophy on Wednesday to secure their place in Sunday's final against India.

Electing to bat, New Zealand racked up a tournament record 362-6 riding scintillating hundreds by Rachin Ravindra and Kane Williamson at the Gaddafi Stadium.

David Miller smashed an unbeaten 100 off 67 balls while Rassie van der Dussen and Temba Bavuma struck half-centuries but South Africa managed 312-9.

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner used seven bowlers but led by example with a match-turning 3-43.

Source: Reuters
