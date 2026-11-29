Nov 29 : New Zealand extended their lead to 243 runs on day three of the second and final test against India in Christchurch on Sunday, leaving the tourists with a mountain to climb to avoid a series-deciding defeat and elimination from the World Test Championship (WTC) final race.

New Zealand were 133 for three at stumps in their second innings, with stolid opener Devon Conway having contributed an important 51.

Number four Rachin Ravindra was 46 not out, with Daryl Mitchell on five at the end of another warm, sunny afternoon at Hagley Oval.

No team has chased down more than 285 runs for victory at Hagley Oval, though West Indies piled on 457 for six on a docile pitch to salvage a draw a year ago.

New Zealand are in the box seat to bat India out of the game but the Black Caps may also have a wary eye on the weather forecast.

Rain is expected on day five, potentially cutting short their runway to victory in the match and series, following the drawn opener in Wellington.

While second-best in this match, India were kept in the fight by a brave knock by Dhruv Jurel before pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah finally celebrated his first wickets of the match.

Number seven Jurel batted superbly in a 170-ball vigil for 88, anchoring defiant partnerships with tail-enders to pull India from 116 for six at stumps on day two to a total of 246 in reply to New Zealand's 356.

After going wicketless in the first innings, Bumrah twice slowed New Zealand's batting in the second, dismissing captain Tom Latham for eight and number three Henry Nicholls for 22.

Washington Sundar then reduced New Zealand to 93 for three by removing a driving Conway, with Yashasvi Jaiswal diving for a stunning, one-handed catch at backward point.

New Zealand steadied, though, with an unbroken, 40-run partnership between Ravindra and Mitchell.

India's task was made tougher by the loss of paceman Akash Deep, who took 5-99 in the first innings but was taken out of the match by a short-ball salvo from Kyle Jamieson.

One Jamieson delivery pinged off Deep's glove into the grille of his helmet before another crashed into his helmet proper in the same over.

Deep passed a concussion test on field but was subsequently ruled out and replaced by fellow seamer Prasidh Krishna.

India need to win to stay in contention for the WTC final while defeat for New Zealand, however unlikely, would be a major setback for their hopes of keeping in touch with leading South Africa and Australia.

With none of India's top six batters having surpassed 25, Jurel was left to mount a rescue mission.

He and Deep put on 46 runs for the eighth wicket before Black Caps quick Nathan Smith had the tail-ender caught behind for 29 in the morning.

Jurel surpassed 50 for the fourth time in his last five test innings, frustrating New Zealand in a 64-run partnership with debutant Gurnoor Brar.

Brar scored 10 and soaked up 46 balls before Jamieson welcomed the second new ball by bowling Brar when he failed to offer a shot.

Jamieson, who led New Zealand's bowling with 4-69, finally ended Jurel's resistance with a teasing delivery that took an outside edge through to wicketkeeper Tom Blundell, wrapping up India's innings.