New Zealand build strong platform in Hamilton

:New Zealand made a strong start to their bid for a consolation victory in the third and final test against England in Hamilton on Saturday, posting 172 for three at tea on day one at Seddon Park.

The hosts suffered a setback just before the break when a loose shot from Rachin Ravindra was snapped up by Ben Duckett at gully off the bowling of Brydon Carse for 18.

Kane Williamson, on 31 not out, and Daryl Mitchell, who had yet to score, will resume after the break looking to build on the platform laid by Tom Latham and Will Young in an opening stand of 105.

With the series already lost after dispiriting defeats in Christchurch and Wellington, the Black Caps are desperate to send Tim Southee into retirement a winner on his home ground after his final test.

Put in to bat by England captain Ben Stokes under leaden skies, Latham was joined at the crease by his new opening partner Young - a stand-in for the absent Devon Conway.

As the skies cleared to reveal bright sunshine, the pair batted through the first session for the biggest opening stand of the series from either side.

Young made an uncertain start after the first break, however, and had not added to his lunch tally when he was caught in the slips on 42 prodding at a Gus Atkinson delivery.

Latham rode his luck a little and was dropped by Duckett in the slips on 12 and 53, the latter chance coming soon after he had brought up his 31st test half century with his eighth four.

Matthew Potts, brought into the England team as a like-for-like replacement for Chris Woakes, finally removed the New Zealand captain for 63 with an edge behind to leave the hosts on 142-2.